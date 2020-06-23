Twitch CEO posts internal email regarding sexual harassment and assault allegations in community

Emmett Shear said he wants to make Twitch the safest place on the internet for content creators.

Following numerous allegations of sexual harassment and assault within the Twitch community, Twitch CEO Emmett Shear shared an internal email he sent to the company today.

Shear said the streaming platform is “looking into” each incident and that it will be taking action in the form of “banning, removing partnership, or removing people from promotional opportunities and activations if [it has] concerns based on credible accusations and their historical behavior on Twitch.”

There's been a lot of important conversation happening over the previous couple days, and I've heard your voices. I'd like to share the email I just sent internally to the company on the topic. pic.twitter.com/B1V34lT9EI — Emmett Shear (@eshear) June 23, 2020

Shear said he wants Twitch to be the safest place for creators on the internet and that everyone can have a safe and positive experience. The executive also apologized for comments others could have viewed as “dismissive,” which is something music streamer YourStarling accused Shear of.

In a Twitter thread on June 21, Starling said Shear, when asked in an ‘All Hands’ meeting about Twitch partners using their platforms to abuse women, “chuckled” and said ‘Wow, the things that go on our platform, can’t really comment.”

I'm sick of being quiet. The CEO of @Twitch, @eshear, was asked in an All Hands meeting about partners using their platforms to abuse women- specifically using my case as an example. He chuckled, said "wow, the things that go on on our platform, can't really comment," & moved on. — ✨ Starling ✨ (@YourStarling) June 22, 2020

Former Twitch executive Justin Wong also said yesterday that he reported a person who allegedly sexually harassed Wong’s wife to a vice president, head of human resources, and the CEO of Twitch. Wong said he was told “it would be handled,” but the streamer was again present in a VIP space at a Twitch event the following year.

I was a VP at Twitch and I reported this to the relationship-owning VP, the head of HR, and the CEO. All assured me it would be handled. Next year he was in the same VIP space at the same Twitch event. I was told he was the VP’s uncle and an “important” initiative launch partner. https://t.co/LvkPxW43zR — Justin Wong (@JustinWong) June 22, 2020

In a company statement on June 21, Twitch said it was “committed to working to make the streaming community safer for everyone.”