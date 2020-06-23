Evil Geniuses cuts ties with Dota 2 caster GranDGranT amid sexual harassment allegations

Evil Geniuses has released Dota 2 commentator and streamer Grant “GranDGranT” Harris after several women alleged he sexually harrassed them.
Over the last 24 hours, multiple threads about Grant harassing women within the Dota community have surfaced, highlighting a pattern of alleged inappropriate conduct.
EG signed Grant to the organization as a streamer and commentator because he is one of the most prominent voices in North American Dota. Before his time with EG and even while with the organization, however, he allegedly harassed several people.
The first account came from Twitter user cofactorstrudel, who brought up an incident that happened at an after-party during The International 2017. In this instance, Grant wouldn’t let go of her during the party and she had to force him to let go.
And while she and Grant have since exchanged messages and are calling it “water under the bridge,” more serious allegations have been levied against the caster.
Former coach and analyst Anthony “scant” Hodgson brought up Grant’s history with former commentator Natalie “LlamaDownUnder,” who he reportedly harassed to the point that she decided to leave the Dota 2 scene.
“Grant repeatedly harassed Llama to the point where she sought a restraining order,” scant said. “She took him to court, and after several years of protracted legal proceedings, the court found that Grant did indeed harass and defame her. He bullied her, harassed her, and he ended her job.”
Scant also said that many people have told him that “Grant has changed,” but notes the caster has never publicly owned up to his actions before today. That story prompted others to say stories of Grant’s inappropriate behavior are not isolated and more people could come out with further information in the coming days.
Before EG’s announcement, Grant said he would be leaving esports.
“I was the one who brought this upon myself and truly do apologize to the people I’ve hurt,” Grant said. “I’ll be leaving Dota and the Esports Scene for a long time if not permanently. I don’t want to make this about me though. I want to say, I hope the people who don’t feel safe do feel safer, and I hope Dota becomes an overall better esport over the upcoming years.”
His departing comment about Dota becoming a better, overall esport is something scant also pointed out. The former coach said that Grant was supported while he was harassing Llama by senior talent in the space. He called Dota a “boys club” that does a lot of gatekeeping and ensure a toxic mentality for the competitive scene, especially toward women.