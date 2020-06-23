Evil Geniuses cuts ties with Dota 2 caster GranDGranT amid sexual harassment allegations

Evil Geniuses has released Dota 2 commentator and streamer Grant “GranDGranT” Harris after several women alleged he sexually harrassed them.

Over the last 24 hours, multiple threads about Grant harassing women within the Dota community have surfaced, highlighting a pattern of alleged inappropriate conduct.

Effective immediately, Grant "GranDgranT" Harris has been released and is no longer a member of Evil Geniuses.



We have a zero-tolerance workplace policy, and take any accusation of harassment, or a violation of our policies handbook, seriously. — Evil Geniuses (@EvilGeniuses) June 22, 2020

EG signed Grant to the organization as a streamer and commentator because he is one of the most prominent voices in North American Dota. Before his time with EG and even while with the organization, however, he allegedly harassed several people.

The first account came from Twitter user cofactorstrudel, who brought up an incident that happened at an after-party during The International 2017. In this instance, Grant wouldn’t let go of her during the party and she had to force him to let go.

Fuck it. The hand-grabby person was Grant Harris.

He didn't hurt or threaten me (well, he hurt my wrist a little bit not letting go when I pulled). Just made me feel gross and slimy. https://t.co/P7W2LfobMl — 707 in a sun dress hacking police radios coz BLM (@cofactorstrudel) June 22, 2020

And while she and Grant have since exchanged messages and are calling it “water under the bridge,” more serious allegations have been levied against the caster.

Former coach and analyst Anthony “scant” Hodgson brought up Grant’s history with former commentator Natalie “LlamaDownUnder,” who he reportedly harassed to the point that she decided to leave the Dota 2 scene.

We’ve all been far too quiet for far too long about Grandgrant. He has for years shown a consistent pattern of behaviour of harassing & degrading women. Most notable case we know about is LlamaDownUnder. She was a fast-rising Dota 2 caster. And then she wasn’t. Grant did that. — Anthony Hodgson (@scantzor) June 22, 2020

“Grant repeatedly harassed Llama to the point where she sought a restraining order,” scant said. “She took him to court, and after several years of protracted legal proceedings, the court found that Grant did indeed harass and defame her. He bullied her, harassed her, and he ended her job.”

Scant also said that many people have told him that “Grant has changed,” but notes the caster has never publicly owned up to his actions before today. That story prompted others to say stories of Grant’s inappropriate behavior are not isolated and more people could come out with further information in the coming days.

Beacon of toxic NA boys actually toxic. It's funny how It's exactly the guy you'd expect aswell — Robin_R (@Theastraza) June 22, 2020

Before EG’s announcement, Grant said he would be leaving esports.

“I was the one who brought this upon myself and truly do apologize to the people I’ve hurt,” Grant said. “I’ll be leaving Dota and the Esports Scene for a long time if not permanently. I don’t want to make this about me though. I want to say, I hope the people who don’t feel safe do feel safer, and I hope Dota becomes an overall better esport over the upcoming years.”

ill be Leaving Dota and the Esports Scene For A long time if not permanent. I dont want to make this about me though, I want to Say, I hope the people who dont feel safe do feel safer, and I hope Dota becomes an overall better esport over the upcoming years. — Grant Harris (@GranDGranT) June 22, 2020

When Llama took legal action against Grant, he was supported by many senior talents in the space. This is the boys club. These are the gatekeepers. This is why we are only ever getting excited about one women casting Dota at a time. The space is toxic. — Anthony Hodgson (@scantzor) June 22, 2020

His departing comment about Dota becoming a better, overall esport is something scant also pointed out. The former coach said that Grant was supported while he was harassing Llama by senior talent in the space. He called Dota a “boys club” that does a lot of gatekeeping and ensure a toxic mentality for the competitive scene, especially toward women.