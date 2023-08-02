Streamer completes a no-hit run of Elden Ring using a saxophone as a controller

Yet another streamer has completed Elden Ring in an unusual way. This time a streamer called DrDeComposing unbelievably beat the game using a saxophone as a controller on July 31—and he didn’t even take a single hit.

We must admit, the combination of the background soundtrack and the sound of the saxophone itself creates a perfect setting when taking down the final two bosses of Elden Ring, Radagon of the Golden Order and Elden Beast.

Last night, I beat Elden Ring (any%) without taking a single hit while using an electric saxophone as a game controller; the World's First No-Hit Run of Elden Ring using a non-traditional controller (e.g. dance pad, Guitar Hero controller, etc).



THE HITLESS DOOT RUN IS COMPLETE! pic.twitter.com/6jhtC7luzU — twitch.tv/DrDeComposing (@DrDeComposing) July 31, 2023

The sound the saxophone makes when attacking Elden Beast is reminiscent of Rohirrim from Lord of the Rings, making the fight even more epic than it already is. It was a resounding fight, you could say.

This is an incredible achievement from DrDreComposing despite how silly it is in the first place. He became the first player to complete a no-hit run of Elden Ring using a non-traditional controller, which deserves a spotlight on its own and a minute of silence for the defeated bosses.

Streamers have previously played Elden Ring with many non-traditional controllers, including dance pads and bananas. While these were impressive journeys on their own, DrDreComposing took the game to a whole new level, leaving us all speechless.

