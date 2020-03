Sneaky celebrates Easter early with “Bunny Snacky” cosplay

You can always count on Sneaky to deliver prime-time content.

Former League of Legends pro Sneaky donned a new bunny costume today, showing off his elite cosplay skinsā€”and some shoulder.

The Twitch streamer is known for pulling off wildly accurate and ambitious costumes. This cosplay is certainly fitting for the holiday season with Easter only a couple of weeks away.

Sneaky takes an elegant approach with this cosplay design, wearing all black aside from a puffy, white cottontail. Instead of traditional bunny ears, the cosplayer threw on a refined black headpiece that still alludes to the rabbit aesthetic. And elbow length, see-through gloves scream sophistication.

This is one of many cosplays executed by the former pro ADC. To celebrate the season of love, Sneaky showed off a Nekopara Vanilla cosplay for Valentineā€™s Day. And the streamer played homage to one of his favorite ADCs in an amazing Star Guardian Xayah outfit.

Since the former C9 ADC isnā€™t playing professionally this spring season, he might have more time on his hands to pull off legendary cosplays.