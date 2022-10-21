Slot streamers flock to new platform after Twitch gambling ban

As of Oct. 18, Twitch’s ban on some forms of gambling, including slots, dice games, and roulette, has officially taken effect. Sponsored gambling streamers have consequently been forced to find a new platform, with many landing on the website DLive.

After months of discourse amongst streamers and viewers alike, Twitch finally addressed the rampant issue of sponsored gambling streams. The platform decided that it would no longer allow specified forms of gambling or gambling sponsors, giving streamers approximately one month to find a new platform before the ban would take effect. The day the ban finally came down, Twitch further restricted the practice by expanding the ban’s breadth to even websites that featured customer protections.

In the days following the ban, the once popular Slots category has seen a drastic downturn since only licensed platforms are allowed to be streamed. Those forced off Twitch with gambling-sponsored contracts, however, have seemingly found a new home in DLive.

Similar to Twitch or YouTube, DLive is a livestreaming platform that describes itself as a “platform that empowers creators and viewers through a revolutionary rewards system.” This system involves “blockchain technology” and a site-specific cryptocurrency that viewers can use to support creators on DLive.

DLive also boasts a 75/25-percent cut in favor of streamers on the platform, another major draw to former Twitch streamers who recently saw their personal revenue cut into by Twitch. Most importantly for gambling streamers seeking refuge, DLive has no restrictions on its gambling content and even promoted gambling streamers on its front page and social media.

The platform’s laissez-faire, and even encouraging, attitude toward gambling has seen the website grow tremendously since Oct. 18, with Slots quickly rising as the website’s top streamed category. While names such as xQc and Trainwrecks have not made an appearance on the platform yet, which they would be allowed to do under Twitch’s new exclusivity rules, many others have already made accounts.

While Twitch has continued to distance itself from forms of gambling, DLive has solidified itself as a haven for those looking to fulfill their sponsored contracts.