Resident Evil Village peaks at over 400,000 viewers ahead of launch

Resident Evil Village is getting a lot of love on Twitch, pulling in more than 400,000 viewers just a day before it officially releases worldwide.

The newest entry in Capcom’s survival horror franchise has pulled in solid reviews and dragged thousands of fans down into the depths of its disturbing and graphic storytelling for one reason or another. Even with the game not being out for many players, more than 200 channels were streaming the game a day early. At its peak, Resident Evil Village broke 405,000 concurrent viewers and averaged around 150,000 throughout the day, according to Twitchmetrics.

That number might not get much higher since viewership will slowly taper off as more players get their hands on the game or lose interest after seeing how it plays and some of the story beats.

This follows the trend of new releases getting massive early viewership, similar to that of Returnal and Naraka: Bladepoint’s open beta. Though Resident Evil Village has outclassed Sony’s PlayStation 5 exclusive title and the new battle royale early on.

Resident Evil Village will be available worldwide on PC, PlayStation 4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and Google Stadia starting May 7.