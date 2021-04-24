Naraka: Bladepoint open beta launches, records more than 120,000 concurrent players

Naraka: Bladepoint is only in its first open beta and is already providing fans with a unique spin on the battle royale genre. The game focuses on combat using various melee weapons and movement styles.

In just its first day, the fighting game-like multiplayer title hit 120,814 concurrent players on Steam and averaged around 12,000 since going live.

FORERUNNER Beta Day 1 ends up with over 120000 peak players🥳

A big thank you for every 1 of 120000 bringing #NARAKABLADEPOINT ranking TOP 6！

We love all your suggestions, pics, streams, contest submissions. Keep'em coming! pic.twitter.com/d3aeDVN4Fk — NARAKA: BLADEPOINT (@NARAKATHEGAME) April 24, 2021

At its peak, that pushed the game into the top six on Steam for a brief period, surpassing Rainbow Six Siege, Team Fortress 2, and Path of Exile. It had some help from content creators too, averaging around 9,000 viewers and peaking at just under 44,000 viewers over the last 24 hours.

Naraka: Bladepoint is the first game being developed and published by Chinese developer 24 Entertainment. It is described as a 60-player battle royale centered on mobility and a variety of melee and ranged weapons.

The game functions using weapons ranging from swords to crossbows, with the melee combat running with a three-core system using regular, charge attacks, and counters that all have strengths and weaknesses. Players can also be revived after they are defeated, either by teammates bringing them back or finding a Soul Altar after becoming a spirit.

Throughout gameplay, players can find different ways to increase their movement capabilities beyond simply running and jumping around, including the use of “grapple spools” that function just like grappling hooks. There are also plenty of customization options, including a full on character creator that should help the game pull in some additional content creators.

The Naraka: Bladepoint open beta playtest will be live until 1pm CT on April 26, and you can request access to play on Steam.