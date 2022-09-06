QTCinderella pokes fun at last-minute Sh*t Camp drop outs: ‘I don’t have anybody relevant here’

“I thought about canceling it because I didn’t really want to come since Soda couldn’t come, but here we are.”

QTCinderella took no time addressing the elephant in the room during the Shit Camp opening ceremony last night.

In a speech that started the festivities last night, the woman who put blood, sweat, and tears into organizing the camp talked about the circumstances surrounding those who couldn’t attend—in the most hilariously sarcastic way possible.

“I have a little bit of sad news,” she said. “Malena couldn’t make it, so then Nick couldn’t make it, so Soda couldn’t make it, so then xQc couldn’t make it, so then Poke couldn’t make it, so then Gigi couldn’t make it. So I don’t have anybody relevant here unfortunately.”

As she listed off the missing content creators one by one, the camera turned as she walked into a slightly different scene that displayed all of the high-profile personalities in attendance. With some people online making a big deal out of those who couldn’t make it, QT leaned into the perceived drama by acting like there wasn’t any way for the event to go on without those who were missing.

“I thought about canceling it because I didn’t really want to come since Soda couldn’t come, but here we are, welcome to Shit Camp 2022,” she said.

While the trio of Malena, Nick Polom, and Sodapoppin had their own reasons for not attending this year’s Shit Camp, things got a little weird when xQc, who was featured in the Shit Camp trailer and was on the event website and schedule, said that he wasn’t going.

His reasoning for not attending was that Sodapoppin wouldn’t be there. To an extent, QT’s “sad news” listing off the transitive chain of people not making it was somewhat true. Malena had some personal reasons for being out of town, making it so that she wouldn’t be able to attend.

Meanwhile, Sodapoppin has been deeply entrenched in and focused on leveling in the fresh WoW Classic servers that Blizzard created for the Wrath of the Lich King pre-patch. XQc was expected to attend but expressed intentions of ditching the event almost immediately after learning of Soda not going.

Poke and Gigi had to drop out for unrelated reasons. Apologizing for his absence, Poke posted to Twitter, saying that he has been dealing with mental health issues that he felt he needed to address.

Missed shit camp last second, my anxiety has been thru the roof lately and I thought I can do it. I’m sorry to @qtcinderella for letting you down, u guys will have a great event I’m sure. Sorry everyone I let you down. — Poke (@pokelawls) September 5, 2022

Despite the few not attending, the event has a star-studded cast of participants from the streaming world. Along with a slew of popular Twitch streamers, led by Hasan Piker, there are a handful of YouTubers in attendance as well, including Ludwig, Myth, and Valkyrae.