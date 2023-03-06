Popular VTuber Shylily joins Mythic Talent￼

Twitch VTuber Shylily has signed with the recently launched talent management agency Mythic Talent. The announcement came on March 5 via Mythic Talent’s Twitter account.

In VTuber terms, Shylily will continue to be regarded as “independent” following her affiliation with Mythic Talent, much like Bao and Shxtou who signed to United Talent Agency on Aug. 17. On Jan. 19, Ironmouse Ironmouse signed to UTA alongside her ongoing affiliation with VShojo.

Let's welcome everyone's favorite Orca @shylilytwitch to the oceans of Mythic! pic.twitter.com/DSQhTjoBs0 — Mythic Talent (@MythicTalent) March 5, 2023

Unlike VTuber agencies such as Hololive and Nijisanji, Mythic Talent is closer to a traditional talent agency. The agency exists to assist talents in the background with sponsorship, content management, and merchandising, as opposed to managing the streamer’s brand and identity in the manner of a typical VTuber-focused agency. Fans should not expect a shift in Shylily’s content.

Shylily shared her excitement with the Mythic Talent, writing, “HAPPY TO BE PART OF THE TEAM!!” followed by her iconic “WOMP WOMPPPPPPP!!”

Mythic Talent boasts a wide variety of talents including fellow VTuber Buffpup as well as traditional streamers such as Sodapoppin and Asmongold. The agency launched on March 1 with a combined total of over 60 content creators.

Shylily experienced a meteoric rise in popularity following her VTuber re-debut in January 2022. In just over a year, the streamer went from having fewer than 10,000 followers on Twitch to passing the one million milestone on Jan. 18. The orca VTuber was nominated for VTuber of the year at The Streamer Awards, alongside Shoto, Ironmouse, and VShojo’s Veibae.