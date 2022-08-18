The global talent agency is making a splash in the streaming scene.

United Talent Agency has signed four streamers, including Sykkuno, Kkatamina, Buddha, Stranger Things actress Grace Van Dien, and two VTubers—Shxtou and Bao—marking its first step in the broadcasting scene.

The Beverly Hills-based agency represents all sorts of artists and professionals in the entertainment industry, helping them land gigs, ink sponsorship deals, and more.

Now, they’ve added popular YouTube and Twitch stars into the mix, which seemed inevitable given how far the industry has come and how popular streamers are, warranting the need for professional representation.

Sykkuno was surprised to learn some of his fans thought UTA was a streamer organization like OfflineTV or One True King.

So, he clarified things to them during his stream on Aug. 17.

“For the fans, it pretty much has no real effect,” he said. “I think a lot of people thought I joined OfflineTV or something. It’s not like that, guys. They just help me get sponsors and stuff.”

The reserved star assured them it wouldn’t impact his streams directly in any way. Instead, he’s working with an agent behind the scenes who will help him find new opportunities moving forward.

UTA also signed Fourth Frame Studios, a content studio based in Los Angeles managed by Femi Okusanya, who was previously the VP of Content and Head of Studio at FaZe Clan.

It’s a relatively small step for the streamers and personnel involved.

However, it’s a massive step for the talent agency, which will likely pay off as streaming continues to grow.

Sykkuno seemed content with his decision, and based on his reaction, it’s reasonable to assume the others feel the same way too. It’s an excellent time to be a streamer, and it’ll only improve as time goes on.