Pokimane hits back at Twitch haters criticizing her for celebrating wholesome gift to parents

Imane “Pokimane” Anys did something a lot of people in her position would do—she paid for her parent’s retirement. But, rather than seeing it as the wholesome act it was, haters criticized her for ‘bragging’ about it on social media.

In their view, it was something she should have kept private.

At first, Pokimane took a diplomatic approach to the situation. She explained why it was a big deal to her, and something she wanted to share. “As an immigrant, I’ve always felt indebted to them. Now, nothing makes me happier than repaying them for their sacrifices,” she said.

But again, the haters twisted it into something negative—saying it has nothing to do with being an immigrant.

That’s when Pokimane let loose on her Twitch haters.

“So many ignorant comments, so I’mma do a little educating here,” she said.

“I was born in Morocco, a third world country, and my amazing parents immigrated to Canada when I was four,” she continued. “I grew up being painfully aware of how much they missed their parents, siblings, friends, back in Morocco. But they were always so happy that their sacrifices allowed my brother and I to get a great education and pursue whatever we wanted.”

Had her parents not made the sacrifices they did, she wouldn’t have access to the tools and technologies to even become a creator in the first place.

It’s something she’s eternally grateful for, and being able to return the favor in some way is something she was so excited about, she couldn’t help but share it with her fans and friends.

If that’s something people are going to complain about, it’s not her problem.

Pokimane’s haters come out of the woodwork every time she announces something, and as much as she appreciates white knights who defend her, she likes taking matters into her own hands sometimes.

This was one of those times—and the Twitch star didn’t hold back.