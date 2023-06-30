PewDiePie is stepping away from creating content on YouTube indefinitely so he and his wife Marzia, who are eagerly awaiting the birth of their first child, can focus on being parents. He confirmed the news earlier today in what could be the last vlog he ever uploads.

The YouTube star said he is “very close” to becoming a dad and is very excited, but like most first-time parents, has no idea what to expect. He also isn’t sure if he’ll have time for his career.

“I don’t know if I’ll have time to make videos. Is it going to be chaos? I don’t know. But I imagine I won’t be able to upload for a while,” he said in a June 29 video.

Knowing it could be a while before they’re able to interact with fans again, he and Marzia thanked them for all their support and for giving them a platform to share their lives. While it did start sounding like what could be a final goodbye for PewDiePie and Marzia from content creation life, it certainly wasn’t. The couple described the hiatus as a “little break” and assured everyone they would come back.

The beloved couple, who delighted fans with their pregnancy announcement in Feb. 2023—three months after they found out Marzia was pregnant—are nearing the due date, which is expected sometime in July.

Fans have been trying to figure out the baby’s gender for a while. Some spotted what appeared to be blue baby clothes in one of Marzia’s Instagram posts, leading them to believe it could be a boy, but others aren’t convinced it’s enough evidence.

PewDiePie’s YouTube hiatus will leave an enormous hole that needs to be filled. His 111 million subscribers will have no choice but to look for entertainment elsewhere as they eagerly await his return.

And, when he does, there will be a new family member to steal the show.

