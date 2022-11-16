Most popular YouTubers in 2022

From tenth to first, let's break it down.

YouTube is the second most-visited website in the world, behind only Google. It generates more traffic on a year-to-year basis than Facebook, Instagram, Reddit, TikTok, Twitter, and Wikipedia. That hasn’t changed in 2022 either.

However, there’s been a shuffle in the most popular YouTubers.

That includies a meteoric rise from Jimmy “MrBeast” Donaldson, who hit 100 million subscribers in June and toppled Felix “PewDiePie” Kjellber in November.

So, who are the top internet personalities on YouTube, and where do they rank? Let’s take a look at the top ten.

10. Whindersson Nunes — 44m subscribers

Whindersson Nunes is a Brazilian comedian who has been uploading comedy videos on YouTube since 2013, and his efforts paid off big time. Today, he is the tenth most popular YouTube on the platform.

9. Felipe Neto — 44.6m subscribers

The ninth most popular YouTube is Felipe Neto, a Brazilian-Portuguese actor, comedian, and writer who burst onto the scene by talking about celebrities and movies before branching out into entertainment.

8. Fernanfloo — 45.4m subscribers

Luis Fernando Flores Alvarado, better known as Fernanfloo, is a Salvadoran YouTuber whose comedy and gaming content has seen him become a massive hit on the Google-owned platform. As the eighth most popular YouTuber, he has more than nine billion views and 541 videos.

7. JuegaGerman — 46.6m subscribers

Germán Garmendia is a Chilean YouTuber, singer-songwriter, comedian, and writer who was once the second most-subscribed YouTuber between 2015 and 2017, trailing only PewDiePie. He’s since slipped down to seventh.

6 Dude Perfect — 58.4m subscribers

Dude Perfect is a group of friends who cover sports in comedic ways. It includes twins Cory and Coby Cotton, Cody “Tall Guy” Jones, Garrett “Purple Hoser” Hilbert, and Tyler “TT” Toney—all of whom were roommates in college.

Together, they’ve climbed up to the sixth spot.

5. Vlad and Niki — 89.5m subscribers

Vlad and Niki—a pair of Russian-American brothers born in 2013 and 2015, are the fifth most popular YouTubers. Their content revolves around advertising products, role-playing, and vlogging. They also have their own toy brand.

4. Like Nastya — 102m subscribers

Similar to Vlad and Niki, Like Nastya revolves around eight-year-old Anastasia Sergeyevna Radzinskaya. And like them, she’s a massive hit. Her content includes role-playing, singing, and vlogging.

3. Kids Diana Show — 103m subscribers

Kids Diana Show is a channel built around the adventures of eight-year-old Ukrainian YouTuber Eva Diana Kidisyuk and her brother, Roma. Together, they role-play, sing songs, and open new products—and they’re the third most popular YouTubers on the platform.

2. PewDiePie — 111m subscribers

PewDiePie is perhaps the most unique candidate on the list. He’s the only one who is a live streamer, although he has since switched his focus to short-form weekly YouTube videos.

He’s been active since 2010, and in that time, he’s become one of the most iconic streamers on the planet.

His channel has grown to the point where it’s the fifth most popular one on YouTube.

1. MrBeast — 111m subscribers

MrBeast is officially the number one YouTuber. The sheer popularity of the philanthropic star’s epic challenge videos and giveaways has seen him climb at an unprecedented rate—and that’s only on his main channel.

And there you have it! The ten most popular YouTubers based on their subscriber count. This list doesn’t include other popular channels that are owned and operated by brands. It’s all about individuals, duos, and groups of people who make and produce their own content, hence the term YouTuber.