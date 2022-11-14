MrBeast looks to pass PewDiePie for most YouTube subscribers all-time

MrBeast is a source of continuous innovation in the content creation space with countless sizable projects that net hundreds of millions of views on YouTube. And today, he seemingly became the most followed creator on the biggest video platform in the world.

While his YouTube page only shows 111 million subscribers, the same as the long-standing top creator PewDiePie, estimations that attempt to give more specific figures suggest Beast has surpassed the 33-year-old Swedish gamer that many millennials grew up with.

At just 24 years old, MrBeast’s main YouTube channel was created 10 years ago, about two years after that of PewDiePie. While PewDiePie has been sitting on his throne with little movement in terms of subscriber count, Beast has moved up by multiple millions of subs since the beginning of November.

According to estimations, MrBeast has passed PewDiePie!



We still have a ways to go before the API determines this as official, however, it's expected to happen within the next few days 🔥 pic.twitter.com/SyTzYCm4bL — MrBeast Statistics (@MrBeast_Stats) November 14, 2022

An estimation of his subscriber totals by Social Blade suggests that he should reach 112 million subscribers by this Thursday, Nov. 17. That same tool says that PewDiePie is expected to still be in the 111 million range in December. The Social Blade tool is an estimate that is given based on trends, but it’s hard to doubt Beast’s success given his steady rise.

While Social Blade hasn’t quite called the race, and you can’t tell based on the rounding involved in YouTube’s user interface, another tracker, livecounts.io, shows Beast as just having passed PewDiePie.

There are five other channels on YouTube that have more subs, but none of them are that of a content creator. The next to beat for MrBeast will be the channel “Music,” which has 117 million subscribers.

Screengrab via Social Blade

MrBeast has been on a tear this year. He started 2022 with around 87 million subscribers and has steadily gained more each month, hitting 100 million in July. His total views have had an equally impressive trajectory, sitting at more than 18,515,097,112 views, according to Social Blade.