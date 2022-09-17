OTK Rift 2 LoL tourney pays dividends for Emiru on Twitch

Team Filian may have beat all other competition in the One True King (OTK) Rift 2 League of Legends tournament yesterday, but the real winner last night was Emiru, who leveraged organizing the tourney to boost her viewership and rack up subscribers.

For seven and a half hours, Emiru’s channel was the main broadcast for OTK Rift 2, with a slew of talent, including Emiru on the analyst desk alongside Ovilee May. The shoutcasters for the event were none other than Captain Flowers and Zirene.

While the high-energy personalities are known for keeping things loose, the group gave off even more relaxed vibes throughout the evening to help differentiate the event from an LCS or Twitch Rivals broadcast, which might have more strict rules about professionalism or profanity usage.

With an average of 23,379 viewers, Emiru’s channel peaked at 33,365 viewers with an average of 173,389 hours watched, according to Streams Charts. Her only stream to have a higher average viewer count this summer was when she dressed up Asmongold and Mizkif in some cross-dressing cosplay. That stream on Aug. 23 averaged 39,303 viewers but had fewer hours watched, with 111,357.

Perhaps the biggest perk for Emiru’s channel was the volume of subscriptions she received throughout the evening. With her fellow casters serving as shameless shills for the channel, Emiru racked up 842 subscriptions during the stream, including 388 gifted subs, according to Twitch Tracker. The influx puts her at 4,162 active subscribers.

Meanwhile, the broadcast from WePlay Studios was filled with valuable brand placement for OTK and the organization’s new PC building company Starforge Systems, both of which could be seen continuously throughout the broadcast.