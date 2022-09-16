OTK Rift 2 $25,000 tournament: Teams, live scores, and winner

OTK Rift 2 is a one-day League of Legends tournament taking place on Sept. 16 that will feature eight teams of five popular streamers, each led by a respective team captain. Hosted by OTK and Starforge PCs, the competing teams will clash on Summoner’s Rift for a winner-take-all $25,000 prize pool.

Featuring some of the most prevalent content creators in livestreaming, the event will be split into two distinctive phases. The first will be a group stage, where two groups of four teams will compete in a single round-robin. The top two teams from each group will then move on to the playoff stage, while the bottom two are completely eliminated from the tournament.

The playoff stage will see the final four teams battle in a single elimination bracket in best-of-three series.

Here are the scores and standings from OTK Rift 2.

OTK Rift 2 live results

Group stage

Group A Group B Team Sodapoppin (2-0) Team Filian (2-0) Team Buddha (1-1) Team Clint (1-1) Team Tectone (1-1) Team Mizkif (1-1) Team CrazySlick (0-2) Team Ludwig (0-2)

This article will be updated as games progress.