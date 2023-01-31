One True King revs up diversity efforts with addition of ExtraEmily as content creator

The video announcement was every bit as extra as you'd expect too.

One True King had a slew of announcements today during its “shareholdings meeting” but not lost in the fray was the addition of its latest member—ExtraEmily.

The obnoxiously kind and optimistic creator has slowly gained a reputation among the Texas-based organization by collaborating with various streamers, and her addition comes on the same day the org promoted fellow female creator Emiru to co-owner.

Emily is the second female creator to join OTK. Her addition comes just a week after the group parted ways with African-American streamer BruceDropEmOff, who wasn’t shy about voicing his issues with the org on his way out of the door.

With the addition of Emily, there are now 10 members of OTK, with two of them being female. The majority of the organization’s membership is comprised of creators with similar viewer bases and sensibilities.

Aside from the women, the other members are male gamers that tend to prefer the MMO genre, namely World of Warcraft, and do a lot of Just Chatting content on Twitch.

The promotion of Emiru and the addition of Emily represent a focus on diversity, which could be pivotal for the org following the departure of Bruce, who was the lone creator that represented African American culture. While other males in the org, like Nick Polom, are minorities, they do not appeal to the same audience as Bruce did through his image, branding, and DEO community.