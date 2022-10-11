OfflineTV star Sydeon noticed a major difference with TwitchCon this year and she’s all for it

TwitchCon San Diego was rather eventful this year. It produced some memorable moments, along with some horrific ones, including a serious injury that resulted from a major safety concern.

But while the spotlight is on those negative aspects, OfflineTV star Sydney “Sydeon” Parker pointed out something positive she noticed about the event—it had more female streamers and fans compared to previous years.

Image via Pokimane on YouTube

“I’ve noticed this on Twitch, just because of, like, you know, the pandemic bringing in new viewers and things like that. But also, one big thing I’ve noticed is there are way more girls!” she said.

At first, she was talking about the platform, but then extended it to her experience at TwitchCon. “There are so many girls, and it makes me so happy to see, like, women entering the gaming space, getting excited about Twitch, and being able to meet female fans.”

Sydeon said it was the “biggest difference” she’d noticed, and it was “obviously really awesome”—a sentiment Jeremy “DisguisedToast” Wang and William “Scarra” Li shared.

It’s a positive takeaway from the event.

The streaming industry has always had more male streamers and viewers than females, which is still the case. According to Statista, 80 percent of users are male, while only 20 percent a female.

This affects viewership numbers, too. Kaitlyn “Amouranth” Siragusa was the only female streamer in the top 100 based on hours watched across Twitch and YouTube.

But things are on the up and up. More popular female streamers keep popping up as time passes, and it sounds like there might have been more female fans at TwitchCon than ever before.