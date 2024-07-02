No other streamer came close to Kai Cenat’s Twitch dominance in June

Kai Cenat reigned supreme across individual streamer statistics on Twitch throughout June.

Cenat garnered 16.09 million hours watched by viewers last month, according to StreamsCharts’ data. To put that into perspective, the second most-watched streamer, Jyxni, finished his month with 6.98 million hours watched on his channel. Cenat accumulated nearly 10 million more hours watched on his channel in June than Jynxi.

Cenat dominated the platform with his Elden Ring streams. Images via FromSoftware and Kai Cenat. Remix by Dot Esports

June was quite a busy month for Cenat, with marathon streams on games like Elden Ring‘s DLC Shadow of the Erdtree. While many feel the Soulslike’s DLC ventured into the territory of “too difficult,” Cenat expressed different opinions about it, and he completed the game’s DLC in style last month.

It wasn’t just his gamer skills on display for his fan base, though. He also hosted famous guests on his broadcast, including prominent actor Kevin Hart and comedian and actor Drew “Druski” Desbordes. The trio broke Cenat’s viewership records and celebrated 672,744 peak viewers on his stream, which played a massive role in his place at the top of June’s viewership charts.

Also included in the StreamsCharts report were the most popular categories on Twitch last month. Just Chatting emerged as the most-watched category in June, followed by Grand Theft Auto V and League of Legends in the second and third spots, respectively. To nobody’s surprise, Elden Ring climbed the ladder and became the fourth most-viewed game on Twitch last month after its DLC had players like Cenat and Asmongold showing up in droves to conquer a new host of bosses.

