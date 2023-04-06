Ninja backs Kick to actually succeed where Mixer failed for one major reason

As one of the most iconic streamers in the world, Ninja knows a thing or two about what makes a streaming platform great. He exploded in popularity during the Fortnite craze on Twitch, then signed a mega deal with Microsoft’s now-defunct Mixer before moving back to Twitch exclusively for a while. Now, he streams anywhere he pleases.

Kick is the latest player in the streaming game, and although Ninja hasn’t expressed any desire to stream on there yet, he believes it could actually succeed where Mixer eventually failed because it’s less prone to bureaucracy, which, in turn, means important decisions can be made post-haste.

“The main issue with Mixer compared to Kick, and it’s abundantly clear, is that it took too long to get things done,” said Ninja. “There were like 80 billion different people that had to reach out to somebody else, who then had to reach out to somebody else, who had to reach out to somebody at Microsoft, who had to reach out to somebody up top at Microsoft even more to get confirmation to change anything.”

Ninja used the example of his many attempts to convince Microsoft to improve Mixer’s onboarding experience. He said there needed to be an easier way for people to sign up and pick their username, but when he tried to contact the right people to make it happen, he and his team wasted hours jumping through hoops, and in the end, nothing ever got done.

The 31-year-old streamer said it was a singular example of just how bad the platform was, but he felt it’s the one that best demonstrates how Kick is the exact opposite in that regard.

“I guarantee you Trainwreck could either do it himself or literally get on the phone right now and be like, ‘I want everyone’s username to be pink when they log in,’ and that would probably be coded in 24 hours,” he added.

Trainwreck refers to himself as a co-owner of Kick on his Twitter bio, and is using his knowledge and experience to work as an advisor and help its owners make all the right decisions.

Ninja seems to believe his involvement could be an integral part of what will help Kick succeed where Mixer failed. That doesn’t mean he’ll move there himself, but if they play their cards right, he can see the platform doing quite well.

On the signing front, expect more Kick moves to be announced soon.