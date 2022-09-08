Ninja ends brief streaming hiatus with multi-platform promise

Popular streamer and content creator Ninja announced his return to livestreaming today, almost one week following his sudden exit. And now, he plans to stream across a much wider array of platforms, including Twitch, YouTube, TikTok, and more.

Ninja garnered immense attention on Sept. 1 when he suddenly rage-quit his game of Fortnite, claiming that he intended on taking an impromptu hiatus from streaming. Concerns swirled as the creator rapidly altered his social media presence and left only an ominous tweet implying that he may switch platforms. After being unpartnered from Twitch, many fellow creators and viewers theorized Ninja’s break may have been to publicize a potential shift away from Twitch.

In a Twitter video today, though, Ninja confirmed his intention to return to streaming starting on Sept. 9 and said his broadcast will no longer be exclusive to Twitch. The Fortnite content creator announced that he intends to stream across Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, YouTube, and Twitch.

Now unpartnered from Twitch, Ninja is not bound by an exclusivity contract, which will allow him to stream across this plethora of platforms. Though Twitch recently allowed its partnered creators to create live video content on other platforms, it still does not allow users to concurrently stream on other platforms alongside Twitch. With no other exclusive contracts with YouTube, Facebook, TikTok, or any other platform, Ninja is now free to co-stream across every available platform.

Fellow streamers were shocked to see the end of Ninja’s brief hiatus come alongside the reveal of the longtime content creator’s new radical approach to livestreaming. 100 Thieves co-owner and content creator CouRage reiterated Ninja’s promise to stream “EVERYWHERE.” SypherPK, one of Ninja’s constant collaborations, jokingly pointed out that now Ninja will have to deal with stream snipers across virtually every platform.

One of the most followed livestreamers at his peak, Ninja’s new strategy of drastically increasing his presence across all platforms is an interesting approach. Starting on Sept. 9 at 12pm CT, viewers will be able to see how the streamer’s new plan actualizes.