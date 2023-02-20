NIJISANJI VTuber Maria Marionette is planning to take a break next month

NIJISANJI VTuber Maria Marionette has shared her plans to take a break from YouTube streaming next month. Maria has been doing her best to keep NIJISANJI’s schedule active while other members are away, streaming almost every day.

“I’ll probably take a break, maybe in March, when some of the [other talents] come back. Because a lot of the [other talents] are on holiday currently, and I wanted to fill in any voids there are [in the schedule], with no streams [scheduled] right now. So I’m going to do [that],” the doll VTuber shared during her Feb. 12 YouTube live stream.

Currently, a number of NIJISANJI VTubers are making their way home from a trip to Japan. Rosemi Lovelock dedicated her most recent YouTube livestream to recalling stories from her holiday, with Nina Kosaka planning to do the same. A number of the talents even met up with Hololive’s Takanashi Kiara, who was also in Japan at the time.

Not every NIJISANJI member taking time away from streaming has been lucky enough to enjoy a holiday. Petra Gurin is taking a hiatus until the start of March to take care of her well-being. Vox Akuma has canceled his YouTube streaming activities until further notice over safety concerns, and Zaion LanZa has been suspended indefinitely due to repeated misconduct.

Maria shared that she had a number of errands to take care of soon. The streamer will be taking up to two weeks off from YouTube streaming to move houses and reset.

“Hopefully, when the [other talents] come back, I’ll take maybe a week or two off just to recharge. And also for house moving and stuff. I need to actually pack all of my stuff so that I can move houses properly,” Maria added.

The streamer plans to rebroadcast her unarchived karaoke during her time away since it allows her to maintain some level of activity while continuing to focus on her external affairs. Maria says these sessions will be broadcasted on YouTube somewhere between 5pm and 7pm CT, giving a different audience than normal a chance to enjoy her singing.

During the Feb. 12 broadcast, Maria also said she had caught a cold over the last two days. The update came directly after recounting her harrowing experience with laryngitis prior to her debut. She reassured her audience that it would get better soon, sharing that “It doesn’t feel as bad… It should be fine.”