Safety concerns force star VTuber Vox Akuma to cancel YouTube streams indefinitely

Star NIJISANJI VTuber Vox Akuma has canceled his YouTube streaming activities indefinitely, as of Feb. 11. The steamer said he had received bad news from his family, and will now be on hiatus until further notice.

The news came in stark contrast to his cosy two-hour stream of Nintendogs, which he had only just finished broadcasting on YouTube at the time.

Hi everyone, received some bad news from family today. Streams will be canceled indefinitely until further notice. I'm very sorry. — Vox Akuma 👹🧧 NIJISANJI EN (@Vox_Akuma) February 10, 2023

Vox is currently the most subscribed English male VTuber on the Google-owned video sharing platform, and was part of NIJISANJI’s breakout Luxiem wave. Luxiem, alongside Twitch independent VTuber Shoto, have been at the forefront of male talents in the English VTubing scene.

The demon VTuber has since reassured concerned fans he is currently in a safe place and that his situation is under control.

“Hey, just tweeting to let you all know that I’m safe. My situation is under control but I can’t return to streaming for some time. I’ll update when things improve,” he wrote the following day. “Please be good to one another and respect my privacy at this time.”

FalseEyeD, a dedicated VTuber reporter, told fans the NIJISANJI VTuber is currently under a “major doxx assault.” The streamer reported that sensitive information like the Vox’s supposed home address, including photos, was shared on social media. The information was leaked via a now-private Instagram account, which FalseEyeD reported is “connected to Vox on the level of that of a stalker.”

The photos on the now-private Instagram account are reported to have included food and electronics that were linked to posts Vox had made via his Twitter account.

Fans and fellow VTubers alike are hoping the best for Vox, offering their support and all the time he needs.

“I really hope you are ok please continue to take care to yourself and if you need anything let me know,” VShojo’s Ironmouse shared in a reply.

Likewise, independent VTuber Senz wrote, “I’m sure everyone would agree that your happiness and safety comes first so please take all the time you need.”