Nijisanji VTuber Petra Gurin apologizes for lack of streams ahead of surprise hiatus

Nijisanji VTuber Petra Gurin apologized to fans via Twitter on Feb. 19 for the lack of streams over the past couple of weeks. The streamer’s time has been occupied by a combination of school work, personal matters, behind-the-scenes Nijisanji work, and visits from friends and family.

Petra has only gone live once since her Japanese language YouTube broadcast on Feb. 4, which was for a sponsored YouTube stream of Honkai Impact 3rd on Feb. 18. The streamer is currently anticipating returning at the start of next month.

“Hello! I just wanted to apologize again for the lack of streams lately;; I’ve been pretty swamped from schoolwork on top of irl and NIJI matters,” the penguin VTuber wrote.

“I’ve also had friends and family visiting Japan which has been fun!!! But extra exhausting.”

The streamer has spent the last few weeks attending to a number of her fellow Nijisanji talents who have been visiting Japan. Petra, alongside Rosemi Lovelock, Elira Pendora, and Nina Kosaka, spent time with Hololive’s Takanashi Kiara who was also visiting the country at the time.

But the last couple few days have not been all fun and games for the penguin. The VTuber shared she has been experiencing anxiety in relation to a few crucial deadlines.

“I’ve decided to take time off until March 1 as I have a couple big deadlines and more family visiting this month and I honestly just feel too anxious and overwhelmed to stream,” Petra elaborated.

“I’m really sorry, February has just been crazy in so many ways… thank you for your patience always.”

Millie Parfait, who has just returned to YouTube streaming after three weeks of inactivity, gave Petra her full support. “Irl things comes first! manifesting a good rest and sleep until March 1 for you,” Nijisanji’s witch of chaos wrote.

Fans are also giving Petra their support, eagerly awaiting her return next month.