NICKMERCS signs new streaming deal with Twitch

NICKMERCS will remain on Twitch as part of his new streaming contract with the platform, the 30-year-old announced today.

NICKMERCS’ hiatus from streaming and ominous tweet regarding a “big announcement” caused rumors to swirl around his return. Many speculated that the FaZe Clan co-owner would be the latest streamer to make the move to YouTube. Nick’s announcement on Twitter, however, reaffirmed his place on Twitch.

THE SHOW GOES ON! pic.twitter.com/SE93iSIFe0 — FaZe Nickmercs (@NICKMERCS) October 5, 2021

The details regarding NICKMERCS’ contract length and estimated worth have not been disclosed. Twitch has suffered from an exodus of streamers leaving its platform, with recent departures including TimTheTatman and Dr Lupo. NICKMERCS’ audience eclipses both of these streamers.

NICKMERCS is one of the most recognizable figures in gaming. The content creator’s platform encompasses over 15 million followers, 6.2 million of which are on Twitch. If Twitch had lost the streaming goliath to YouTube, its spot as the top streaming platform would have been put in jeopardy.

Though NICKMERCS has taken a short break from streaming, last going live on Sept. 24, he’s still been making waves in the news. NICKMERCS became a co-owner of FaZe Clan earlier this year. Along with this, NICKMERCS appeared on a Sports Illustrated magazine cover in June and became Under Armor’s first gamer athlete in August. The avid Buccaneers fan also hosted a 6,000-person barbeque in the New York Yankees’ spring training facility in Tampa Bay last month.

Amid the height of the streaming wars, Twitch re-signing and securing one of the biggest names in the industry is certainly a massive win for the site. You can catch NICKMERCS’ return to streaming and Twitch on his channel.