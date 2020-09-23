NICKMERCS extends partnership with FaZe Clan in 3-year deal

Popular streamer NICKMERCS has extended his partnership with FaZe Clan for three more years, the organization announced today. Nick joined FaZe in early 2019 and has grown exponentially in popularity.

Nick left 100 Thieves in May 2019 and joined FaZe a few weeks later. He already had a large following but joining FaZe helped him reach a new level.

FaZe has also benefited from its partnership with NICKMERCS, so locking him down for another three years was likely an easy decision. FaZe will lean more on Nick to create more content that “aligns with FaZe’s reach within the sports, music, and entertainment landscapes,” the organization said in a press release.

Nick switched to playing Call of Duty: Warzone primarily in early 2020 and has built a huge stream following. He has over 60,000 Twitch subscribers, millions of monthly views on YouTube, and has competed in dozens of tournaments. He also hosted his own tournament series, the MFAM Gauntlet. The tournament was sponsored by Activision and is the most-watched Warzone tournament to date.

The popular streamer has also stepped into the mainstream media by promoting the Got Milk? Campaign while playing alongside skateboarding legend Tony Hawk. Nick even teamed up with New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley for a Fortnite stream.

It’s clear that the FaZe and NICKMERCS partnership is in a healthy place. Fans can expect to see plenty of exciting content from both parties over the next three years.