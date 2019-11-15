NICKMERCS and New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley are teaming up for a Fortnite Twitch stream tonight

The sports and esports worlds are intersecting once again.

FaZe Clan’s Nick “NICKMERCS” Kolcheff and New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley are teaming up for a Fortnite and football Twitch stream tonight at 6:30pm CT.

Nickmercs on Twitter Super stoked for tonight! Gonna warm up for this solo cup, only gonna be able to play until 7:30! Then we’re rockin’ duos w/ @saquon into the NFL game! Let’s have some fun 🤟🏼 https://t.co/Etk8WeG3Wa #MFAM | #FaZeUp

It seems Barkley is taking the Giants’ bye week to relax before preparing for a Week 12 matchup against the Chicago Bears. The pair will likely stream throughout tonight’s game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, which starts at 7:20pm CT.

This isn’t the first time the Fortnite streamer hit Epic’s battle royale with NFL stars.

NICKMERCS took out opposing players alongside Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota and Houston Texas receiver DeAndre Hopkins at the 2019 NFL Draft.

You can catch NICKMERCS compete in the third week of the Fortnite Champion Series, which continues this Saturday, Nov. 16.