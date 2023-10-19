NICKMERCS becomes face of Kick gaming with huge streaming deal

NICKMERCS inked a new one-year, non-exclusive streaming contract with Kick today. While the exact details of the deal remain private, it marks a significant milestone for Kick as NICKMERCS is the platform’s first big gaming-focused signing.

He’ll be spending most of his time streaming on Kick, but he’s not leaving Twitch entirely.

𝗔 𝗡𝗘𝗪 𝗖𝗛𝗔𝗣𝗧𝗘𝗥 🟢 pic.twitter.com/O9oi8sw0fj — FaZe Nickmercs (@NICKMERCS) October 19, 2023

The battle royale king is excited about this new chapter. He sees this as a “major move” that will introduce him to new fans and expand the MFAM community. But the biggest winners are his fans, who will be able to tune in and see all the exciting new content he has in the pipeline.

In addition to streaming his usual competitive battle-royale-focused content, he will produce, host, and promote several MFAM Gauntlet tournaments on Kick as a part of the deal.

Kick couldn’t be happier to have him on board.

“We are thrilled to announce our groundbreaking partnership with the gaming and esports legend himself, NICKMERCS,” Kick said. “Together, we’re setting a new standard in digital entertainment.”

NICKMERCS joins the long list of streaming stars who have joined the platform, including Adin Ross, Amouranth, Hikaru, YourRAGE, Trainwreck, and xQc. But what sets him apart from the rest is his focus on competitive gaming, while most others spend their time chatting with fans.

Several fans will likely be curious to see how many of NICKMERCS’ 6.7 million followers on Twitch follow him onto Kick and whether he’ll be able to maintain his average of over 15,000 viewers per stream over the last 365 days, according to stats site SullyGnome.

But for NICKMERCS and Kick, it’s not just about the numbers. It’s about the chance to do something new and create fresh, exciting content.

His first stream on Kick is set for Monday, Oct. 23. After hosting a big event in Las Vegas, he’ll be back in his studio, ready to launch what promises to be a memorable stream.

