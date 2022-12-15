Nadia hit with Twitch ban after exposing viewer on stream

Call of Duty streamer Nadia is no stranger to being in the limelight for reasons that aren’t necessarily positive, and while she typically embraces the drama, today could be a slightly different story.

This morning Nadia was served her first-ever ban on Twitch, and in responding to the discipline on social media, she seemed to be mildly confused about exactly what was going on.

“Got banned on twitch for 14 days for sharing personal information…?,” she said. “Whatever that means. Cool.”

Twitch does not comment on disciplinary matters, but there doesn’t seem to be too much of a reason to believe Nadia might be lying about the nature of her ban. In response to her post to Twitter, a fan shared a clip from Nadia’s stream in which she seemingly shared the real name of an individual that donated to her with a rude message.

Responding to someone that went by the name “daddy slayer,” Nadia pointed out that the individual donated a dollar to her claiming that she cheats at Call of Duty. Nadia went on to inform the individual that she can see their full name through the PayPal that they donated with, and in the clip, she repeatedly broadcasted their full name.

Cheating allegations are the norm for Nadia, and in the fall, she began to gain popularity by leaning into some drama with another creator, Censor, who accused her of cheating. According to Censor, his repeated attempts at exposing Nadia resulted in Activision employees being frustrated with him.