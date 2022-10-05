Shroud has no time for Nadia’s Warzone cheating accusations

It makes sense that fans of shooting games would want the perspective of one of the genre’s top influencers, but Shroud is here to shut down anybody who wants to talk about the recent flurry of accusations that streamer Nadia is cheating in Warzone.

First and foremost, Shroud hasn’t necessarily been on the Warzone bandwagon. He hasn’t played the game on stream in a year, and the last time he did was in July 2021.

But during his stream yesterday, he quickly addressed the situation in one of the most dismissive ways you’ll ever see from the usually even-tempered streamer.

“I don’t care about Call of Duty, I’m sorry,” he said. “If she’s on controller, which I think she is, you’re never going to figure it out, man. Controller’s aim assist is pretty much the same thing as cheating so who the fuck cares. Who actually cares?”

Nadia has repeatedly been accused of cheating to a point that it’s almost been a badge of honor for the streamer that has increased her exposure. With many of her cheating allegations being somewhat questionable, Nadia has continued to grow on Twitch, reaching a milestone of 15,000 active subscribers on the platform.

The story further developed yesterday when Nadia said on stream that she believes she has been shadow banned from Warzone, which doesn’t necessarily mean that she cheated. For instance, she could be under review for logging in at five different locations over the past week, which could have flagged her account.

No matter how things pan out for Nadia, though, Shroud made it clear that he doesn’t care about this situation.