Censor claims his recent conflict with Nadia upset an Activision employee

Call of Duty Warzone Twitch streamer Censor says that his recent conflict with fellow content creator Nadia upset an employee at Activision who allegedly took issue with both his initial cheating allegations and his now infamous follow-up video.

Over the past month, Call of Duty influencers Censor and Nadia have continuously butted heads after Censor accused the streamer and other Warzone players of cheating. The former CoD pro began listing alleged cheaters, using a supposed source to document players and streamers who have downloaded cheating software, naming Nadia among the bunch in the process.

Censor apparently pissed off an Activision employee with his Nadia exposing troll pic.twitter.com/KQocBUsLMM — Jake Lucky (@JakeSucky) October 18, 2022

In a video meant to expose Nadia as a cheater, the streamer jokingly proposed to Nadia. The video received immense backlash from Nadia herself, fellow content creators, and Warzone players. Censor has since claimed that both his initial cheating allegations toward Nadia and the following response video have elicited a negative reaction from an unnamed Activision employee.

“You know what I do find funny? There’s a girl that works at Activision that’s mad that I made that troll, but she was mad if I exposed Nadia,” Censor said. “So, either way, she’s just mad. It’s either you expose Nadia and she’s mad, or you make a troll of Nadia and actually gas her up, and the girl is still mad. You just can’t win.”

Screenshot via Jake Lucky

The Warzone streamer went on to claim in a now-deleted tweet that Activision barred him from competing in a $100,000 tournament directly due to his involvement with Nadia. Though both of these claims are unconfirmed, it is clear that the streamer believes that he is facing many residual consequences from his recent altercations.