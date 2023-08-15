MoistCr1TikaL terminates Twitch contract, shares future streaming plans

MoistCr1TikaL is no longer bound by an exclusive contract with Twitch and is free to stream elsewhere after he and the Amazon-owned platform amicably terminated it earlier today.

It’s something the YouTube star has been quite openly trying to do since early June. He wasn’t trying to split from the Amazon-owned platform because he wanted to ditch Twitch entirely and sign an exclusive deal with YouTube; he simply wanted to have the freedom to stream on multiple platforms, including Twitch, and now he’s free to do so.

“My Twitch contract has been terminated amicably between myself and Twitch,” he said on a YouTube video on Aug. 14. “I did still have a lot of time remaining on my Twitch contract, but I wanted to be able to have flexibility to stream elsewhere, and Twitch fully understood that.”

MoistCr1TikaL thanked Twitch for making the process relatively easy and told his fans that he is looking forward to spreading his wings and trying different things on different platforms now he isn’t bound by anything.

He didn’t specifically mention where he’s planning to go, but YouTube is the likeliest candidate. He streamed on it between 2017 and 2018 before inking an exclusive deal with Twitch and is eager to give it another go now that it’s become a destination place for streamers. Plus, his YouTube channel has 13.5 million subscribers, almost triple the 5.1 million followers he has on Twitch, so he has more exposure.

But while he spoke fondly about Twitch for the most part, he criticized the platform for having what he described as the lowest possible offer across any of the other streaming platforms, claiming it’s about a tenth of what is offered elsewhere.

He also said the ads are intrusive and the company has been making horrible decisions as of late, which made him feel less inclined to stream on there.

MoistCr1TikaL’s fans are just as thrilled about it as he is, describing the contract termination as an absolute win. They believe he’ll be able to work with Ludwig to help YouTube improve things even more.

