MoistCr1TiKaL is trying to break Twitch deal early to stream on rival platforms

MoistCr1TiKaL is “doing his best” to end his Twitch contract early after the Amazon-owned platform shared its plans to implement new branded content guidelines yesterday that would make it harder for streamers to earn additional revenue via sponsorship deals.

The streaming star opened up about it in a YouTube video on June 7. The biggest blow for him, he said, was not being able to host watch parties anymore, which he loved. Cr1TiKaL said he’d still stream on Twitch occasionally once he moves but wanted to test other platforms and see what they have to offer now.

The star seems drawn to YouTube—something he’s said in the past too.

Cr1TiKaL’s YouTube channel is immensely popular. He’s been running it since 2006, mainly sharing gameplay video highlights, and has amassed more than 13 million subscribers in that time—almost triple the five million he has on Twitch. It would be the perfect fit for him once he decides to stream elsewhere, and his fans are all for it.

Twitch backflipped on its decision to implement the new branded content guidelines due to the backlash, but since MoistCr1TiKaL had this opinion before they even tried to implement them, the fact the company even considered doing it has only fast-tracked his decision. Other notable streamers like Asmongold have threatened to leave too, though the OTK owner hasn’t followed up on that since his original claim.

Twitch has lost a lot of high-profile streamers to YouTube in recent years, including Valkyrae, CourageJD, Dr Disrespect, DrLupo, TimTheTatman, Ludwig, Sykkuno, LilyPichu, Myth, FaZe Swagg, and Fuslie—a huge list by any metric.

Other platforms like Kick and Rumble have also emerged as potential rivals too, meaning content creators have even more lucrative options to choose from.

About the author