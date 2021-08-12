What's the difference between me and you?

There are two main different types of relationships that streamers can have with Twitch as they attempt to monetize their channel: Affiliate and Partner.

Both statuses require a content creator to meet a certain threshold to be granted. While “Partner” status has more benefits, becoming an “Affiliate” is more easily and quickly achievable.

To make money on Twitch through subscriptions, advertisements, or Twitch Bits, you need to become at least an Affiliate.

Becoming an Affiliate requires creators to stream for 500 total minutes across seven unique broadcasts, averaging at least three concurrent viewers within a period of 30 days. At the same time, that channel must have at least 50 followers.

This is the bare minimum requirement for monetizing your channel.

All of your progress toward becoming an Affiliate can be tracked on your Creator Dashboard in the Achievements page under the “Insights” tab. The same page can be used to track your effort toward becoming a Partner after you’ve reached Affiliate status.

To become a Partner after you’ve reached Affiliate, you must stream 25 hours across 12 unique streams with an average of 75 viewers. This will give you the opportunity to apply for the Partner Program. It will not guarantee you Partner status, though.

Screengrab via Twitch

By becoming an Affiliate, streamers get access to subscriptions, ads, and Twitch Bits as monetization features. Affiliates also get one to five sub emotes based on the number of subscribers they have.

Affiliates get 14 days of VOD storage (more if they’re a Twitch Prime member) and can create polls as well as channel point incentives for viewers.

The benefits for Partners are similar, but they get full access to Transcode options, 60 days of VOD storage, up to 60 emotes, stream delay options, and squad streaming options.

Additionally, they can use a self-service emote tool, can create stream teams, and have special priority in line for customer service. But, most importantly, Partner status comes with the iconic verified channel badge.