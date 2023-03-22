Minecraft streamer Tubbo could break incredible subscriber milestone after being live for 22 consecutive days

On March 1, 2023, popular creator Tubbo began a subathon that has now lasted more than 22 days and throughout numerous massive organized events. The ongoing stream, which has been dubbed the “Tubbathon” by fans, currently has the streamer on track to break his highest subscriber milestone as his active subscriber count sits at just below 30,000.

Tubbo is a streamer and Youtuber that is primarily known for his Minecraft content. He rose quickly in the streaming space after he joined the Dream SMP Minecraft server in 2020, where he regularly played a key role in the server’s lore and played frequently with other massive creators like Dream and TommyInnit.

Now, Tubbo boasts a Minecraft server of his own called TubNet, a hit song called “Life By the Sea” that has over 49 million listens on Spotify, and is a member of the Misfits Gaming group. The streaming star has been live for 22 days across the course of many exciting events and seems to be on course to gain another impressive record if his subathon continues down the path that it is currently on.

Screengrab via Tubbo on Twitch

As of March 22, Tubbo has accumulated 28,112 subscribers, according to TwitchTracker. His all-time highest subscriber count is 46,845, which is a number that he reached back in March 2022.

The number of subscribers that the streamer has accumulated has skyrocketed since his subathon began and the count doesn’t seem to be slowing down as the number of subscribers has consistently gone up each day that he has continued streaming.

When the Tubbathon began, the streamer had around 7,000 subscribers. Now, on March 22, Tubbo has accumulated more than 28,000 subscribers, which means that he has seen a massive subscriber jump of just over 20,000 in less than one month.

If the subathon continues on this track, Tubbo could eventually end up surpassing his highest subscriber count of all time but is certainly on track to break 30,000 subscribers either way. He is currently one of Twitch’s most subscribed creators and sits at number 16 overall, according to TwitchTracker.

Subathon is going well aha ah aha h

help. pic.twitter.com/1lzLF5cb6z — Tubbo (@TubboLive) March 7, 2023

The timer for the subathon is currently sitting at right around four minutes left on the clock, but it has dipped this low and even lower many times over the past 22 days and has always jumped back up so far. Tubbo has continued to livestream throughout many big events including QTCinderella’s 2023 installment of The Streamer Awards, the second occurrence of Twitch Rivals’ $100,000 Squid Craft Games tournament, and the 29th run of Noxcrew’s MC Championship (MCC) event.

In addition to the many unique events that Tubbo has remained live throughout, he has also filmed while traveling on planes, stayed live while he slept, and otherwise continued nonstop since he began his subathon on March 1. As of now, the streamer is sticking to the general rules of a subathon, which means that he has no plans to end on his own and will keep streaming indefinitely as long as there continues to be time on the clock.