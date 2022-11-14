Ludwig, QTCinderella among nominees for Content Creator of the Year at The Game Awards

It's been an amazing year for the power couple.

There are plenty of awards ceremonies that recognize the excellence of content creators and streamers across the internet. Among them all though, The Game Awards is one of the oldest and most decorated ones.

The award for Content Creator of the Year was added in 2018. Since then, it’s gone to Tyler “Ninja” Blevins, Michael “Shroud” Grzesiek, Rachell “Valkyrae” Hofstetter, and Dream.

None of them were nominated this year, though. Instead, that honor goes to five streamers who have never won it before—two of which are streamer power couple Ludwig and QTCinderella.

Ludwig and QTCinderella have both had massive years as content creators. But more importantly, they’ve both had a positive impact on the community by branching out into new endeavors and paving the way for others to follow, which is what this award is all about.

They’re not the only nominees, though. The full list includes three more, bringing the total to the five, including:

Ludwig

QTCinderella

Karl Jacobs

Nibellion

Nobru

Karl Jacobs started as a Minecraft streamer, but has since become an integral part of MrBeast’s YouTube team. He also started a podcast, and is in the process of having his Tales from the SMP stories adapted into comics. Nibellion, on the other hand, delivers breaking news about the industry, while Nobru is a Brazilian Free Fire player who founded his own esports organization, Fluxo, in 2021, and has been growing it ever since.

All of the aforementioned content creators have done wonders for the industry this year, and in different ways.

Voting is open now for a limited time.

The winners will be announced at The Game Awards on Thursday, Dec. 8.