Ludwig addresses Atrioc’s deepfake scandal by prioritizing the voices of victimized women

After two days, Ludwig finally made a video addressing the drama surrounding his friend Atrioc, who was caught on stream with a browser tab of a deepfake porn website, and he made it clear that this situation isn’t about him or Atrioc—it’s about supporting women.

Ludwig admitted at the opening of his 10-minute video to his Mogul Mail YouTube channel that this is the first time he has ever “felt pressured” to make a video, adding that he drew criticism for taking time to respond. As the partner of a woman who is involved in streaming and has been affected by this issue, though, Ludwig said that he has spent most of his time the past few days supporting his girlfriend, QTCinderella.

Believing that he personally doesn’t have anything to add to the conversation about deepfake porn, which includes sexualizing the likeness of women without their consent, Ludwg spent most of his time highlighting and projecting the voices of women in the streaming community.

“It didn’t feel like there was any other take to have than the one being expressed by all the women online,” he said.

Ludwig shared tweets from Pokimane, Valkyrae, Sweet Anita, QTCinderella, BrookeAB, and Maya. Additionally, he shared a Medium post by Josie Simora.

In addressing Atrioc, Ludwig briefly discussed the streamers’ apology but did not show it because he found it to be unimportant relative to the comments of women. He also added that Atrioc’s actions had greater effects in spreading the idea of deepfake porn.

“Leaking it on stream caused a whole new world of harm because so many new people were exposed to this idea and then went out to seek what this idea was,” he said.

Ludwig then showed a Google Trend search of “deepfake porn” that showed a spike in searches about two days ago when all of this started to unfold.

Ludwig also noted that QTCinderella and many other women oftentimes pay “sometimes thousands, tens of thousands of dollars a month” for services to have sexualized depictions of them taken down from the internet.

In conclusion, he seemed to struggle in trying to explain his feelings toward Atrioc, who has been his friend. Acknowledging his wrongs, Ludwig tried to remain hopeful.

“I think he fucked up,” Ludwig said. “I just hope from here he just takes all the steps and all the actions to make it better.”