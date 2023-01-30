Atrioc apologizes after getting caught watching lewd deepfakes of female streamers

Popular Twitch streamer Atrioc issued an apology today shortly after accidentally showing he visited a website that included deepfaked nude photos of female streamers. Atrioc claims that he was lured onto the website by an online advertisement and did not look at any streamers he knew personally.

A clip from Atrioc’s recent stream quickly circulated around Reddit earlier today that showed the Twitch streamer had a browser tab that contained a deepfake website. Though Atrioc only briefly exposed his tabs, viewers swiftly identified the site as a source that sells deepfake nude images of many popular female Twitch streamers.

Though the clip was deleted from Atrioc’s channel, Reddit user r/hotsauce652 posted further proof. The user purportedly approached the website’s creator, who claimed that Atrioc was using his website and that the page Atrioc was on contained deepfaked, explicit content of popular female streamers.

Hours after Atrioc’s clip gained traction, the streamer, along with his wife, went on broadcast to address the situation. The 14-minute stream saw the streamer tearfully apologize, calling his actions “disgusting” and “embarrassing” while he claimed that he was pulled onto the site by a Pornhub ad.

“I’ve done a lot on the stream to create a pattern of behavior where I really want especially women on Twitch to feel safer,” Atrioc said. “We don’t tolerate any behavior like that, we ban it on sight. And we’ve done this consistently.”

Atrioc went on to explain what led him to open the website, claiming that he saw an advertisement from the website on multiple videos and that “morbid” curiosity led him to click on the link. The Twitch streamer said he regretted his actions and reiterated that this was not a “pattern of behavior” for the streamer.

So far, none of the streamers nor any fellow content creators close to Atrioc have commented on the situation.