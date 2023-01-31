QTCinderella vows to sue deepfake website Atrioc was caught watching

As one of many streamers who have been objectified and exploited by the deepfaked lewd photo plague gaining traction after Atrioc inadvertently exposed it to thousands of viewers, QTCinderella vowed to sue the person responsible for creating that particular website.

The Twitch star said being exposed to something like that should not be part of her job, nor should she need to pay money to make sure it’s taken down, but the fact she has to is exhausting. “To the person that made that website, I’m going to fucking sue you,” she said during her Jan. 30 stream. “I promise you. With every part of my soul, I’m going to fucking sue you. That’s all I have to say.”

QTCinderella admitted she was hesitant to make a statement on stream but ultimately decided to because she wanted people—especially those involved in some way—to see the toll a situation like this can take on any person.

QTCinderella also said she doesn’t condone the behavior of anyone involved, including Atrioc and all the people who don’t seem to see the issue with viewing deepfake content like that.

“If you are able to look at women who are not selling themselves or benefiting off of being seen sexually. They’re not benefitting. They’re not selling it. They’re not platforming it themselves. If you are able to look at that, then you are the problem,” she said. “You see women as an object. You should not be okay doing that.”

In a separate post, she also called out journalists and social media reporters for covering the situation insensitively by advertising the website and, in turn, spreading the images—intentionally or otherwise.

Some U.S. states, including California, New York, Texas, and Virginia, already have laws in place for issues like this. The U.K. is also reportedly planning to make sharing non-consensual explicit deepfake content a crime in England and Wales. It seems like only a matter of time before others follow suit.