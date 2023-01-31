Lose-lose situation: MrBeast responds to backlash over viral ‘curing blindness’ YouTube video

On Jan. 29, MrBeast uploaded a video showing his latest philanthropic endeavor—helping 1000 blind people see for the first time ever. It went viral, hitting 50 million views in no time at all. But, despite the wholesome content of the video, angered viewers came down hard on him over it, describing it as “demonic” because he “makes people dance on camera for basic human needs so he can make millions.”

Others, however, rushed to his defense, saying he “gives back in all his videos and people still find a way to complain,” and that it’s a “win-win for everyone involved,” especially those who benefitted from the vision surgery.

MrBeast responded to the backlash by saying people on social media often say “rich people should help others with their money,” only to then turn on him when he uses his money to help people.

Twitter – Rich people should help others with their money



Me – Okay, I’ll use my money to help people and I promise to give away all my money before I die. Every single penny.



Twitter – MrBeast bad — MrBeast (@MrBeast) January 30, 2023

Other YouTube stars like KSI rallied around him. “Twitter is just full of sad stupid people,” he said, which almost 20,000 seemed to agree with based on the number of them who liked it. Podcast host Lex Fridman also said “MrBeast good,” while many others chimed in with similar takes across Monday, Jan. 30.

MrBeast has given away approximately $12 million throughout his career and raised an additional $24 million for his Team Trees project and $32 million for Team Seas.

So, while it’s true his content does revolve around giveaways for shock value, it doesn’t change the fact MrBeast is helping people—and the planet—in the process, which is something not a lot of people in his position do, at least, not to the extent he does.