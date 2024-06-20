Kyedae says she received and declined an offer from Kick after xQc, Kick statements

After an ex-employee of Kick made a video bringing to light several allegations against other employees, Twitch streamer Kyedae spoke up about her involvement with the streaming site.

In her video, the ex-employee, Melissa, alleged that Kick staff attempted to recruit a “beloved streamer” onto Kick for a low price, since this streamer was known to be fighting cancer. Now, Kyedae has come forward to confirm she was the streamer mentioned in Melissa’s video, and debunks claims made by fellow streamer xQc about the situation.

xQc had insider info on the situation. Screenshot via xQc on Twitch

When asked about Melissa’ statements on stream, Kyedae confirmed she received a deal to broadcast with Kick, but rejected the offer. “I decided morally I didn’t really wanna go over to Kick,” Kyedae stated while playing a game of VALORANT. She also shared her thoughts about their alleged statements surrounding her illness, saying that “even if they did try to exploit me for my cancer, it doesn’t matter, I’m not gonna take it,” in reference to the attempted deal.

Kyedae continued to talk about Melissa’s video on her stream, saying she thought the statements were true when asked by a chatter if she believed the allegations the ex-employee made. Kyedae did make it clear that she is not completely sure if those statements are about her, but noted she didn’t “think there was anyone else publicly battling cancer.”

Kyedae’s reaction to the situation comes after xQc, someone who has potential equity in Kick, reacted to Melissa’s video on his livestream. After viewing the video, xQc had a different viewpoint, claimg he knew “the details about all these things internally,” and that “Stake absolutely never talked to her about any gamba shit.”

xQc also said none of the higher-ups at Kick reached out to Kyedae about a partnership, but he would have to ask if anyone else in the company proposed a deal. Kick’s Head of Strategic Partnerships, Andrew Santamaria, also posted on X (formerly Twitter) about the allegations made by Melissa, denying her claims entirely.

While it’s unclear if Kick will pursue legal action against Melissa, Kyedae’s confirmation about an offer from Kick seems to at least partially lend her account credence. As she moves forward with her career, Kyedae says that she is unbothered by the entire situation, and just wants to continue streaming.

