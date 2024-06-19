Kick leadership denies ex-employee allegations of misconduct, points to ‘lack of evidence’

Members of Kick’s leadership team have today denied allegations of misconduct within the company leveled by an ex-employee.

Head of strategic partnerships Andrew Santamaria stated the recent claims from an alleged ex-staffer, specifically around plans to take advantage of a streamer’s medical condition, were “belittling the amazing work” done behind the scenes at Kick.

Santamaria is standing up for Kick in the midst of the crisis. Screenshot via Santamaria on Kick

Santamaria went in to bat for the under-fire streaming giant on June 18 after an ex-Kick employee who goes by Melissa released a video detailing her alleged experiences at the company. She said several issues lead to her resignation, including claims of racism and mistreatment as well as supposed plans to sign a streamer for a lower rate “because she probably thinks she is going to die soon and she’ll want to leave more money for her family.”

“I’ve spent time in the Kick offices, and it doesn’t reflect the Kick I know,” Santamaria said in a post on X (formerly Twitter). He followed up with a stream on his Kick channel answering questions from the public, stating many of the allegations made by Melissa were never raised internally. “I want to double down on that. Kick and Easygo offices have the most open-door policy; at any time you can report anything to senior leadership.”

Santamaria added he had never seen a complaint like this from an employee while at Kick, and that leadership was investigating internally, despite no mention of evidence. “How is this the first time this stuff is being brought up? If evidence is ever presented, we will 100 percent look: We take the allegations seriously.”

It’s far from the first time Kick has been embroiled in drama. From accusations of harassment at live events to confusing contracts surrounding on-stream gambling and the actions of a few speaking for the state of the site, this week’s ongoing case is something Kick cannot afford.

Kick’s investigation is ongoing, but if further investigations come up short, the company may have grounds to sue Melissa for defamation. The ex-employee said, should the matter enter the courtroom, she is willing to declare bankruptcy.

