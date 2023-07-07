Ice Poseidon facing 5 years in Thai prison after ‘obscene’ lap dance on Kick stream

Kick streaming star Ice Poseidon faces up to five years in jail in Thailand after being arrested for an “obscene” lap dance he performed on his girlfriend.

The 28-year-old American, real name Paul Denino, performed the dance live on Kick during a party at a hotel restaurant on June 28.

Ice Poseidon’s antics upset the manager, who had the streamer and his crew arrested, and he’s now revealed he faces up to five years in prison.

Posting updates on Discord on June 30, Ice Poseidon said he has spent $12,000 on bail and could be stuck in Thailand until next year, when his court date is set for.

Ice Poseidon’s lapdance became even more problematic due to the fact it was filmed, leading him to be charged with “distribution of obscene content,” while he also claimed that his girlfriend’s dress was “too revealing.”

A public message from Paul Denino. pic.twitter.com/62aovAAtPt — Ice_Poseidon (@REALIcePoseidon) June 30, 2023

He also shared his experiences in a Thai jail so far, from before his bail was paid, where he was given a bucket with “poop already in it” to use when he needed the bathroom.

The situation is clearly affecting Ice Poseidon, who said “If I get five years I’m just going to kill myself,” expressing his belief that he would not be able to survive jail.

Thailand has some of the strictest laws in the world regarding pornography, which is illegal, and the nation’s conservative culture has resulted in problems for online content creators in the past.

In 2021, OnlyFans creator Kai Nao and her boyfriend were arrested because of their posts on the platform, which were seen as “distribution of obscene content.”

