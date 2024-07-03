Image Credit: Bethesda
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Have an ad free account?
Kai cenat standing with CoolKicks.
Image via NoJumpoer on X
Category:
Streaming

Kai Cenat uses Mr Beast’s credit card to hand out free stuff in Compton

It's giving back season.
Image of Mohid Shahid
Mohid Shahid
|
Published: Jul 3, 2024 04:03 am

Popular streamer Kai Cenat is a man of his word, fulfilling his promise to max out Mr Beast’s credit card to “go back to the hood” and give back to the community of Compton.

Recommended Videos

During a stream on July 25, the recordbreaking streamer announced he had obtained MrBeast’s credit card after filming what he dubbed the “biggest” video yet with him. He enthusiastically declared his intention to “copp everybody mad shit,” and that’s exactly what he did. 

Kai Cenat dressed in custom outfit to play Elden Ring.
It’s time to give back. Screenshot via Kai Cenat on Twitch

A recent viral post on social platforms showed Kai arriving in Compton with a truck filled with goodies. The post gained traction on July 1, featuring Kai alongside the owner of Cool Kicks, distributing shoes, iPhones, and TVs at the location.

Nice Kicks highlighted Kai Cenat’s purchase of numerous shoes from Cool Kicks in a post on X (formerly Twitter). It showcased Kai’s spending spree of sneakers, including exclusive Off-White and Nike collaborations, before preparing to load them on the truck.

A post from Fearbuck showed Kai distributing a range of items to children, including high-end products. The video featured kids displaying their acquisitions enthusiastically, with most receiving shoes and others proudly holding new iPhone 15s and TVs.

“We made the right person famous,” one user commented, expressing positive sentiments. Another user remarked, “Kai will be a core memory for all those kids! Generational,” showing love to the streamer.

kai cenat doco
Another philanthropist in the making. Screenshot via Kai Cenat on YouTube

The exact amount spent on philanthropy remains undisclosed, but it’s clear Kai Cenat has solidified his role as a role model by positively impacting the Compton community.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Mohid Shahid
Mohid Shahid
Meet Mohid, the virtual gunslinger of the freelance world, slinging words for Dot Esports with the precision of a quick-scoping sniper. His heart beats to the rhythm of FPS shooters like Call of Duty and Battlefield, but his gaming prowess extends across countless other realms. When he's not dominating the digital battlefield, he's crafting guides and breaking the latest news across all gaming genres. But beware, especially if you dare to venture into the punishing world of soulslikes RPG, where Mohid's middle name might as well be "Torture" - he thrives on the challenge like a true gaming gladiator.
facebook linkedin