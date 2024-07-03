Kai Cenat uses Mr Beast’s credit card to hand out free stuff in Compton

Popular streamer Kai Cenat is a man of his word, fulfilling his promise to max out Mr Beast’s credit card to “go back to the hood” and give back to the community of Compton.

During a stream on July 25, the record–breaking streamer announced he had obtained MrBeast’s credit card after filming what he dubbed the “biggest” video yet with him. He enthusiastically declared his intention to “copp everybody mad shit,” and that’s exactly what he did.

It’s time to give back. Screenshot via Kai Cenat on Twitch

A recent viral post on social platforms showed Kai arriving in Compton with a truck filled with goodies. The post gained traction on July 1, featuring Kai alongside the owner of Cool Kicks, distributing shoes, iPhones, and TVs at the location.

Kai Cenat pulled up in Compton to give away free shoes after cashing out at Cool Kicks.

pic.twitter.com/oW1rQPOixr — No Jumper (@nojumper) July 1, 2024

Nice Kicks highlighted Kai Cenat’s purchase of numerous shoes from Cool Kicks in a post on X (formerly Twitter). It showcased Kai’s spending spree of sneakers, including exclusive Off-White and Nike collaborations, before preparing to load them on the truck.

A post from Fearbuck showed Kai distributing a range of items to children, including high-end products. The video featured kids displaying their acquisitions enthusiastically, with most receiving shoes and others proudly holding new iPhone 15s and TVs.

Kai Cenat pulled up to the hood in Compton with the credit card Mr Beast gave him to spend which Kai proceeded to match and gave away so much to the youth 🔥🔥🔥



Here is one of the Kids talking about their experience pic.twitter.com/iwb7OMtWOf — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) July 1, 2024

“We made the right person famous,” one user commented, expressing positive sentiments. Another user remarked, “Kai will be a core memory for all those kids! Generational,” showing love to the streamer.

Another philanthropist in the making. Screenshot via Kai Cenat on YouTube

The exact amount spent on philanthropy remains undisclosed, but it’s clear Kai Cenat has solidified his role as a role model by positively impacting the Compton community.

