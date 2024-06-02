Jimmy takes over T-Series to become the highest subbed channel.
Image via MrBeast and T-Series, Remix by Dot Esports
Category:
Streaming

MrBeast surpasses T-Series to become the highest subscribed channel on YouTube

A historic moment.
Image of Rijit Banerjee
Rijit Banerjee
|
Published: Jun 2, 2024 07:17 am

After six long years, Youtuber-turned-philanthropist MrBeast has finally overtaken Indian music label company T-Series to claim the highest number of subscribers on YouTube.

At the time of writing, MrBeast has 267,841,693 million subscribers on his channel, and T-Series stands at 266,741,472, according to stats aggregator livecount.io. This incredible feat makes Jimmy the first solo YouTuber after Swedish YouTuber PewDiePie to claim the title.

MrBeast has overtaken T-Series and has become the highest subscribed channel on YouTube.
The day has finally arrived. Image via MrBeast/X

It all started as an epic rivalry in 2018 between Pewdiepie and T-Series, where Felix was about to be dethroned by the record label. Multiple YouTubers, including MrBeast, began a campaign asking people to ‘Sub2Pewds.’ Jimmy rented multiple billboards across the United States of America to make Felix stay ahead of the curve in an eventually successful effort.

As both the channels ran to become the first-ever YouTube channel to breach 100 million subscribers, Pewdiepie pulled down the plug as he wanted to avoid winning the race and putting an end to ‘Subscribe to Pewdiepie memes’ on the internet. As a result, T-Series became the first YouTube channel to reach 100 million subscribers on May 29, 2019.

Over the years, MrBeast has become a larger-than-life creator, donating to multiple people in need through Beast Philanthropy, building wells in Africa and helping several environmental projects. Pewdiepie also vouched for MrBeast to overtake him on YouTube, and now the disciple has taken down T-Series to become the most-subscribed individual creator on the planet.

Author
Rijit Banerjee
Staff Writer at Dot Esports. You'll find him grinding platinum trophies and breaking the meta with his "fun" picks in the ranked queue when he's not reading his favourite Fantasy books. Previously wrote for GG Recon, ESTNN, and many more. Contact: rijit@dotesports.com