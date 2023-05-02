Kai Cenat fears he’s on last legs with Twitch and next ban could end everything

Another ban and it all might come crashing down.

Even after a record-breaking year on Twitch that earned him The Streamer of the Year award, Kai Cenat’s troubles with the platform continue.

On April 17, Kai received a seven-day suspension for showing “simulated sexual activity” during a GTA V RP stream. This was the fifth time he was banned on Twitch. During a joint stream with BruceDropEmOff and YourRage on April 30, Kai expressed his frustrations regarding the situation.

He openly threatened to leave Twitch if he gets banned again. “I feel like if I get banned one more time, I’m off the fuckin’ platform for good,” he said.

When fellow streamer YourRage dubbed him the “Golden Boy of Twitch,” Kai disagreed with the idea. “I’m never the Golden Boy. You know who the Golden Boy is. It’s a lot of Golden Boys out there,” he said.

According to Kai’s viewers, the streamer has been treated unfairly by Twitch even after he became the first streamer to ever hit 300,000 subscribers on Feb. 28. For this achievement, Kai received a pair of custom sneakers instead of an exclusive contract from the platform.

With Kai’s latest outburst and rumors about him jump shipping to rival platform Kick still circulating, the next ban from Twitch might truly end things between the two.

Even though Kai’s future on Twitch seems uncertain, the rise of rival platforms like Kick allows him to have other options open.