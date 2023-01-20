Kai Cenat claps back at Mizkif for snitching on other streamers after Twitch ban

Kai Cenat had a lot to say when Mizkif attempted to call him out on stream.

Kai Cenat has become one of the biggest streamers on Twitch practically overnight, putting him in the spotlight quite a bit. This has also made him subject to scrutiny, including when Matthew “Mizkif” Rinaudo recently called him out for including banned streamers on his broadcasts.

Kai Cenat currently has 3.7 million followers on Twitch, where he can often be found in the Just Chatting category or playing random games with friends. He is known for being audibly excitable and getting into controversy, most recently getting called out for making jokes about a party where his guest ended up allegedly getting sexually assaulted by his longtime friend.

As someone who is not afraid of having all eyes on them, it’s no wonder that Kai was the recent subject of criticism for fellow controversial streamer Mizkif. After coming back from his streaming break, Mizkif wasted no time making comments about Kai, which didn’t go unnoticed.

In a recent stream, Mizkif said that Kai Cenat has streamed with permanently banned streamer IShowSpeed and also watched his content during live broadcasts. Mizkif questioned why nobody has reported him, a reference to Twitch’s Terms of Service, which state that content creators can’t stream with banned streamers.

After hearing this, Kai let out an expectedly loud scream.

“Bro… What the fuck?” Kai Cenat exclaimed. “That shit is weird to me, bro. I don’t give a fuck, bro. That shit is so weird to me, bro. That shit is weird. I never had [him] on my stream, not once.”

While Kai Cenat has been the subject of many recent controversies, most viewers remained on his side in this instance.

Mizkif has been heavily scrutinized ever since he was investigated for allegedly attempting to cover up a friend’s sexual assault. He was cleared of these allegations, but Mizkif came back with a very tone-deaf livestream that left the streaming community stunned. While Mizkif has since apologized for downplaying the severity of the sexual assault, many of his followers have turned against him.

Many of Kai’s fans felt that Mizkif was just trying to bring other streamers down with his claims.