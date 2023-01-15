Jovi Pena claims ‘nobody’ has cooperated with police after alleged sexual assault at Kai Cenat’s party

Kai Cenat has been in the news recently after content creator Jovi Pena claimed she was sexually assaulted at a party being thrown by the streamer. While he initially didn’t address the issue, Kai would later announce on a stream that he was cooperating with authorities. However, Pena now claims that Kai was not entirely truthful in his claims, and that he hasn’t been cooperating with police.

While she deleted her account shortly after posting, images of her tweets are being shared around social media, causing some streamers to react to the news. According to Pena, she was the one who initiated the police investigation and no one else has agreed to cooperate with them. According to Pena, “they are refusing to get questioned.” She also accused “people” of lying about what’s happened.

Screengrab via Twitter

She doesn’t explicitly state that she’s talking about Cenat, but the tweets make clear that she is talking about a streamer who had just gone live. Pena claimed that he’s pretending to be a good person and pretending to help while not cooperating with the authorities. She concluded by stating that she will continue to speak out as long as others continue to lie.

When someone asked what Cenat lied about and states that he got the cops involved, Pena seems to get angry at this statement. “I GOT THE AUTHORITIES INVOLVED. Nobody else did,” she claimed. She also mentions that she’s angry when others continue to lie and refuse to help her or the authorities. She has since deleted her account.

This version of events obviously differs from Cenat’s. In his stream addressing the issue, he claimed that he was the one who went to the police to initiate an investigation, but Pena’s comments suggest otherwise.

Cenat has yet to address the latest claims from Pena, despite streaming at the time they were made.