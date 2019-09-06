Is Battle.net down? How to check for server issues and outages

World of Warcraft Classic has had a monumental launch, attracting flocks of new players, and filling up countless servers.

As a result, Battle.net has been at full capacity. Despite everything, though, it’s faired extraordinarily well.

There have been a few problems, here and there, with several error messages popping out of nowhere, but other than that, it’s been stable. That could be subject to change, however, especially considering Blizzard Entertainment’s track record.

Either way, server issues, and outages are inevitable at some point. If you’re having problems and you’re unsure if Battle.net is down, or if the issue is at your end, the best thing to do is check Blizzard’s official social media accounts.

Whenever WoW, Overwatch, Hearthstone, or the Battle.net client is down, Blizzard is sure to tweet about it. To check Battle.net’s status, click here and see for yourself.

If Blizzard hasn’t tweeted out anything, then the problem could stem from somewhere else entirely.

If your Battle.net isn’t loading or it won’t switch to online mode, then you could be having connection problems. If this is the case, you may have to troubleshoot your system, contact your internet service provider, or look elsewhere.