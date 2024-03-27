‘I’m still in shock’: Ninja’s warning for fans after skin cancer scare

Popular streaming star and Fortnite icon Tyler Blevins, a.k.a. Ninja, has today warned fans to “please get skin checkups” after he went through a recent cancer scare.

Recommended Videos

After having a melanoma removed, Ninja is undergoing further investigations on a second “dark spot” that appeared near the initial removal, as detailed in a post to X on March 26. The streamer says the initial melanoma was discovered thanks to an annual skin check scheduled by his wife, and urges others to see their doctors for checkups too.

The star is optimistic. Image via Popdog/Loaded

Melanoma is a form of skin cancer that can quickly spread and be fatal if not caught. Fortunately, Ninja and his dermatologist are optimistic they caught the melanoma in its early stages, but results from the second spot haven’t been yet returned. The good news is most forms of cancer can be treated if found early enough, and regular skin checks are a great way to make sure you’re getting to them as soon as possible.

Those who want to follow Ninja’s advice and get their skin checked can visit one of the many free skin cancer check facilities across the U.S. and all over the world. These can be found by visiting the AAD website, or by searching for one in your area on Google. If there isn’t any available then you can also find details on performing a self-exam online too.

Ninja’s shock scare isn’t the first time a streaming star has been quite public about their challenges around cancer; Kyedae Shymko regularly kept her Twitch fans up to date during her battle with acute myeloid leukaemia (AML). Fortunately, she is now on the road to recovery.

Since sharing the news, Ninja has been flooded with support from fans and other creators wishing him a healthy recovery. We at Dot also extend our well-wishes to Ninja.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more